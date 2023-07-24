Fans excited for Panthers to arrive in Spartanburg for training camp

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The stage is set for the 2023 Carolina Panthers Training Camp at Wofford College.

“We are glad to have the Panthers here,” said Takima Maclin.

The Panthers have started their football season in Spartanburg since the mid-1990s, and for fans in the Upstate, it’s a chance to see their favorite team or players up close and in person.

“We are excited about them being in the state of South Carolina and us not having to go to Charlotte North Carolina just to see our favorite team,” said Maclin.

“It’s very exciting. I went last year a couple of times and I was really excited to see a lot of the players,” said Michael Ross.

The first practice of training camp is Wednesday morning, and there will be 12 opportunities for fans to check out the team, including Back Together Saturday at Gibbs Stadium on July 29, Fan Fest in Charlotte on Aug. 2, and joint practices with the New York Jets on Aug. 9 and 10.

“I’m looking forward to seeing Bryce Young in person. I’m really excited about that,” said Ross.

“I want to see what the new coach is going to do for the Panthers this year,” added Maclin.

Tickets to Panthers Training Camp are free and can be found by clicking here.

