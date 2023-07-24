Gamecocks to be featured on ESPN’s College GameDay

Gamecock Uniform
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - For the first time since 2014, the Gamecocks will be back on ESPN’s College GameDay.

College GameDay will kick off the 2023 football season with coverage of the Duke’s Mayo Classic on Sep. 2. South Carolina will take on the North Carolina Tar Heels at Bank of America Stadium for the “Battle of the Carolinas.”

Before the game, ESPN’s crew will host the GameDay show from Romare Bearden Park in uptown Charlotte.

Click here for tickets to sit in the Gamecock section during the Duke’s Mayo Classic.

