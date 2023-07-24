Geoffrey Mobile makes stop in Greenville for Toys”R”Us tour

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Geoffrey the Giraffe, the mascot for Toys”R”Us, will be making a special appearance in Greenville on Wednesday.

The Geoffrey Mobile will stop at Haywood Mall as part of the first year of Geoffrey’s Tour Across America.

The custom 38-foot RV is traveling the country to promote the anniversary of Toys”R”Us stores opening at Macy’s.

“We are excited to take Geoffrey and the magic of Toys”R”Us on the road and re-introduce a new, modern version of the Geoffrey Mobile,” said Global Chief Marketing Officer Kim Miller. “Memories of the original Geoffrey Mobile have brought joy to so many parents and we wanted to ensure they could now share it with their own children. Just like the original from 1980, the new Geoffrey Mobile being revealed at Macy’s Herald Square will serve as a vivid reminder that play is essential at every age.”

Below is the full schedule for the inaugural Geoffrey’s Tour Across America:

Macy’s Herald Square in NYC – Thursday, July 20

American Dream in East Rutherford, NJ – Friday, July 21

King of Prussia in King of Prussia, PA – Saturday, July 22

Fashion Centre at Pentagon City in Arlington, VA - Monday, July 24

Haywood Mall in Greenville, SC – Wednesday, July 26

Lenox Square in Atlanta, GA – Thursday, July 27

The Florida Mall in Orlando, FL – Saturday, July 29

