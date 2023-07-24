Geoffrey Mobile makes stop in Greenville for Toys”R”Us tour

Toys"R'Us is bringing back the Geoffrey Mobile which will be revealed on Thursday, July 20th at...
Toys"R'Us is bringing back the Geoffrey Mobile which will be revealed on Thursday, July 20th at Macy's Herald Square in New York City. Rendering of new 2023 Geoffrey Mobile.(Hand-out | Toys"R"Us)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Geoffrey the Giraffe, the mascot for Toys”R”Us, will be making a special appearance in Greenville on Wednesday.

The Geoffrey Mobile will stop at Haywood Mall as part of the first year of Geoffrey’s Tour Across America.

The custom 38-foot RV is traveling the country to promote the anniversary of Toys”R”Us stores opening at Macy’s.

“We are excited to take Geoffrey and the magic of Toys”R”Us on the road and re-introduce a new, modern version of the Geoffrey Mobile,” said Global Chief Marketing Officer Kim Miller. “Memories of the original Geoffrey Mobile have brought joy to so many parents and we wanted to ensure they could now share it with their own children. Just like the original from 1980, the new Geoffrey Mobile being revealed at Macy’s Herald Square will serve as a vivid reminder that play is essential at every age.”

Below is the full schedule for the inaugural Geoffrey’s Tour Across America:

  • Macy’s Herald Square in NYC – Thursday, July 20
  • American Dream in East Rutherford, NJ – Friday, July 21
  • King of Prussia in King of Prussia, PA – Saturday, July 22
  • Fashion Centre at Pentagon City in Arlington, VA - Monday, July 24
  • Haywood Mall in Greenville, SC – Wednesday, July 26
  • Lenox Square in Atlanta, GA – Thursday, July 27
  • The Florida Mall in Orlando, FL – Saturday, July 29

