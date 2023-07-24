Greenville County coroner investigating after body found in lake

The Greenville County Coroner's Office said it investigating after a body was found in a lake Sunday night.
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said it investigating after a body was found in a lake Sunday night.

According to the coroner, around 4 p.m. on July 23, the Greenville County emergency rescue dive team was searching for someone last seen in Lake Cunningham, between Lake Cunningham Road and River Road in Greer.

The coroner’s office said the dive team recovered a body from the lake.

At this time, the body has not yet been identified and an autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

This case remains under investigation by the Greenville County Coroner’s Office.

