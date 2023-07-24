Greenville County Deputies looking for 14-year-old who ran away a week ago

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 14-year-old girl who ran away a week ago.

According to the sheriff’s office, Jazzmine Destiny David is believed to have ran away from the Birchwood Drive area sometime between 3 a.m. and 9 a.m. on July 17.

Deputies believe David left on foot.

David is described as five foot four and weighs 120 pounds.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911 immediately.

