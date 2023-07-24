Greenville County Deputies looking for 14-year-old who ran away a week ago

Jazzmine Destiny David
Jazzmine Destiny David(Greenville County Sheriff's Office)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 7:15 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 14-year-old girl who ran away a week ago.

According to the sheriff’s office, Jazzmine Destiny David is believed to have ran away from the Birchwood Drive area sometime between 3 a.m. and 9 a.m. on July 17.

Deputies believe David left on foot.

David is described as five foot four and weighs 120 pounds.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911 immediately.

MORE NEWS: ‘Our hearts are broken:’ 7-year-old Riley Faith loses cancer battle

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

7-year-old Riley Faith loses cancer battle
‘Our hearts are broken:’ 7-year-old Riley Faith loses cancer battle
generic fire truck
Woman found dead following house fire in Anderson Co.
FILE - A child died after being accidentally run over by their father.
5-year-old dead after being accidentally run over by father
Generic shooting
Man dies after fight leads to shooting in Anderson Co, coroner says
Shooting in Minot
26-year-old dies following shooting at party, coroner says

Latest News

Upstate high school track star racing towards Olympic dream
Upstate high school track star racing towards Olympic dream
Hannah Abel
Deputies need help finding missing woman last seen at motel in Greenville
7-year-old Riley Faith loses cancer battle
7-year-old Riley Faith loses cancer battle
Hazmat, multiple crews responding to fire in Spartanburg Co.
Hazmat, multiple crews responding to fire in Spartanburg Co.