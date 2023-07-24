Hazmat, multiple crews responding to fire in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Multiple fire crews, including the hazardous materials team, are at the scene of a business fire in the Enoree community, according to Spartanburg Co. dispatchers.

Dispatchers say crews were called to the 1400 block of Highway 221 just after 10:15 p.m. Sunday.

Our FOX Carolina crews say the fire appears to be at the Henkel Corporation.

