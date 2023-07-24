Hazmat, multiple crews responding to fire in Spartanburg Co.

Dispatchers say crews were called to the 1400 block of Highway 221 just after 10:15 p.m. Sunday.
Dispatchers say crews were called to the 1400 block of Highway 221 just after 10:15 p.m. Sunday.(WHNS)
By Sumner Moorer
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 11:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Multiple fire crews, including the hazardous materials team, are at the scene of a business fire in the Enoree community, according to Spartanburg Co. dispatchers.

Dispatchers say crews were called to the 1400 block of Highway 221 just after 10:15 p.m. Sunday.

Our FOX Carolina crews say the fire appears to be at the Henkel Corporation.

Stay with FOX Carolina for updates.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Riley Faith
‘Our hearts are broken:’ 7-year-old Riley Faith loses cancer battle
generic fire truck
Woman found dead following house fire in Anderson Co.
FILE - A child died after being accidentally run over by their father.
5-year-old dead after being accidentally run over by father
Generic shooting
Man dies after fight leads to shooting in Anderson Co, coroner says
Shooting in Minot
26-year-old dies following shooting at party, coroner says

Latest News

Fans ready for Panthers Training Camp in Spartanburg
Fans excited for Panthers to arrive in Spartanburg for training camp
Fans ready for Panthers Training Camp in Spartanburg
Fans ready for Panthers training camp in Spartanburg
Woman found dead following house fire in Anderson Co.
Mother Emanuel AME Church broke ground Saturday on the Emanuel 9 Memorial, as well as...
Mother Emanuel breaks ground on Emanuel 9 Memorial