Man dies a month after crash in Spartanburg County

Spartanburg, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said one person is dead following a crash that happened about a month.

According to the coroner, the crash happened on Tuesday, June 6, at around 8:28 p.m. near Reidville Road and McAbee Court.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment, but passed away Friday, July 21.

The coroner identified the victim as 39-year-old Marlon Le’aire Richardson.

