Man dies a month after crash in Spartanburg County

The victim died at the hospital.
The victim died at the hospital.((MGN))
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Spartanburg, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said one person is dead following a crash that happened about a month.

According to the coroner, the crash happened on Tuesday, June 6, at around 8:28 p.m. near Reidville Road and McAbee Court.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment, but passed away Friday, July 21.

The coroner identified the victim as 39-year-old Marlon Le’aire Richardson.

This is all the information we have at this time. Stay with FOX Carolina as we work to learn more.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

7-year-old Riley Faith loses cancer battle
‘Our hearts are broken:’ 7-year-old Riley Faith loses cancer battle
generic fire truck
Woman found dead following house fire in Anderson Co.
Greenville County coroner investigating after body found in lake
Deputies: Man ran from home, jumped in Lake Cunningham before drowning
FILE - A child died after being accidentally run over by their father.
5-year-old dead after being accidentally run over by father
Hazmat, multiple crews responding to fire in Spartanburg Co.
Hazmat, multiple crews called to fire at chemical plant in Spartanburg Co

Latest News

Clemson Student Trampled at Festival
Clemson Student Trampled at Festival
Two More Arrests Made in Killing of Teen
Two More Arrests Made in Killing of Teen
FlightAware is reporting more than 60 flight cancellations at Charlotte Douglas International...
60+ flights canceled, others delayed after storms move through Charlotte
Carlee Russell
‘There was no kidnapping’: Attorney for Carlee Russell releases statement on her behalf