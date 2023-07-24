Marion Police officer injured in fiery crash returns to work
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARION, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Marion Police Department announced that one of its officers is returning to work almost two years after a near-death experience.
Officer Breanna Toney was traveling on NC-226 in January 2022 when another vehicle hit her patrol vehicle and caused it to become engulfed in flames.
Officials said a nearby citizen came and rescued Toney from the fiery vehicle and pulled her to safety.
Community members later came together to hold a fundraiser for her as she recovered.
On Monday, July 24, the police department announced on its Facebook that she has returned to work.
