Marion Police officer injured in fiery crash returns to work

MARION, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Marion Police Department announced that one of its officers is returning to work almost two years after a near-death experience.

Officer Breanna Toney was traveling on NC-226 in January 2022 when another vehicle hit her patrol vehicle and caused it to become engulfed in flames.

Officials said a nearby citizen came and rescued Toney from the fiery vehicle and pulled her to safety.

Community members later came together to hold a fundraiser for her as she recovered.

On Monday, July 24, the police department announced on its Facebook that she has returned to work.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.