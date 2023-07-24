Marion Police officer injured in fiery crash returns to work

Fundraiser for officer.
Fundraiser for officer.
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Marion Police Department announced that one of its officers is returning to work almost two years after a near-death experience.

Officer Breanna Toney was traveling on NC-226 in January 2022 when another vehicle hit her patrol vehicle and caused it to become engulfed in flames.

Officials said a nearby citizen came and rescued Toney from the fiery vehicle and pulled her to safety.

Community members later came together to hold a fundraiser for her as she recovered.

On Monday, July 24, the police department announced on its Facebook that she has returned to work.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

7-year-old Riley Faith loses cancer battle
‘Our hearts are broken:’ 7-year-old Riley Faith loses cancer battle
generic fire truck
Woman found dead following house fire in Anderson Co.
Greenville County coroner investigating after body found in lake
Deputies: Man ran from home, jumped in Lake Cunningham before drowning
Guercia Petit-Frere (left) and Shamaurie Robinson (right)
Two more charged after teen’s body found in Greenville Co. alley
FILE - A child died after being accidentally run over by their father.
5-year-old dead after being accidentally run over by father

Latest News

Carlee Russell
‘There was no kidnapping’: Attorney for Carlee Russell releases statement on her behalf
Taylor Schabusiness listens to opening statements at her trial in Green Bay
Testimony begins in Taylor Schabusiness murder trial
Clemson student music festival
Police investigating death of Clemson student at music festival
Clemson student music festival
Clemson Student Trampled at Festival