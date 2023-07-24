NC man charged after quarter-pound of fentanyl found, deputies say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said a man was charged after officials found a quarter-pound of fentanyl in his possession.
According to deputies, on July 20, , Stacey Eugene Lail was stopped by the Sheriff’s Office Illegal Gun Reduction and Narcotics Task Force on Tunnel Road in Asheville for an outstanding warrant.
Upon further investigation, deputies said Lail was found to be in possession of the following items:
- 123.3 grams of Fentanyl
- 86.4 grams of Methamphetamine
- 45.9 grams of Cocaine
- $3,240.00 in U.S. Currency
- Numerous items of drug paraphernalia to include; a hydraulic press, digital scales, a blender and 58 grams of Mannitol were also seized.
As of a result of the investigation, deputies charged Hail with the following:
- Trafficking Fentanyl
- Trafficking Cocaine
- Trafficking Methamphetamine
- Possession with Intent to Sell or Distribute Fentanyl
- Possession with Intent to Sell or Distribute Cocaine
- Possession with Intent to Sell or Distribute Methamphetamine
- Three Counts of Maintain Veh/Dwell/Place Controlled Substance
- Possess Drug Paraphernalia
Deputies said Lail is currently being held at the Buncombe County Detention Facility under a $251,000 secured bond.
Officials mentioned that Lail was previously arrested in May on numerous drug trafficking charges.
