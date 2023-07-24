Police investigating death of Clemson student at music festival

Police are investigating after a student from Clemson University died in Miami over the weekend.
By Amanda Shaw and Myra Ruiz
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MIAMI (FOX Carolina) - An investigation is underway after police said a Clemson University student who was in Miami for a concert died over the weekend.

The Miami-Dade Police Department confirmed they are investigating the death of 23-year-old Jordan Petrocchi.

His death occurred after an incident at Rolling Loud Miami music festival at Hard Rock Stadium, according to officers.

Petrocchi’s cause of death has not yet been determined. Police said they are waiting on autopsy results and additional testing.

Friends have set up a GoFundMe for Petrocchi’s family to help cover his funeral expenses. According to friends, he was set to graduate in August.

