Popeyes adds viral ‘girl dinner’ to its menu

Popeyes has added a viral "girl dinner" to its menu.
Popeyes has added a viral "girl dinner" to its menu.(Popeyes)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Popeyes is in the business of TikTok trends.

The fast food chain has come up with its own version of the viral “girl dinner,” now an option on its menu.

The “girl dinner” is basically a personal snack plate made up of existing ingredients in the fridge and pantry.

Popeyes’ take on it is a variety of side dishes that have to be ordered individually, such as mashed potatoes, Cajun fries and biscuits.

The special “girl dinner” tab is only available on Popeyes’ website.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

7-year-old Riley Faith loses cancer battle
‘Our hearts are broken:’ 7-year-old Riley Faith loses cancer battle
generic fire truck
Woman found dead following house fire in Anderson Co.
Greenville County coroner investigating after body found in lake
Deputies: Man ran from home, jumped in Lake Cunningham before drowning
FILE - A child died after being accidentally run over by their father.
5-year-old dead after being accidentally run over by father
Hazmat, multiple crews responding to fire in Spartanburg Co.
Hazmat, multiple crews called to fire at chemical plant in Spartanburg Co

Latest News

Desperate father breaks windshield to rescue his infant trapped inside locked car
Taylor Schabusiness listens to opening statements at her trial in Green Bay
Testimony begins in Taylor Schabusiness murder trial
FILE - Activists and international delegations stand next to cluster bomb units, during a visit...
US to send up to $400 million in military aid to Ukraine, officials say
Clemson student music festival
Police investigating death of Clemson student at music festival
GRAPHIC WARNING: Body camera video is released in an Ohio incident where a police officer...
GRAPHIC: Video shows police dog attacking unarmed man who surrendered to authorities