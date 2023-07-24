Riverside track star trades cockiness for humility

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Riverside rising senior Lucien Hawley describes himself as cocky, but since he’s recently learned more humility he’s improved incredibly on the track.

He’s gotten the nickname “lightning” for his steadily increasing speed, which he showed off by finishing second in the 800 meters a couple months ago at the South Carolina state championship meet. Hawley ran his personal best on the biggest stage in the state, finishing the 800 in 1:57.90.

“I’m very cocky in certain areas,” Hawley said. “I do like to be like, ‘haha I beat you.’”

But the first time he met his now club coach, Steve Brown, wasn’t quite as funny.

“At first, I didn’t want him to train me because I was like, ‘oh, you’re not good enough to train me.’ And I’m like, ‘oh I don’t know who you are.’” Hawley said about their first meeting. “He’s like, ‘my son (Saxon Brown, a high school All-American from Greenville now sprinting for Lipscomb University) ran against you.’ I’m like, ‘I probably beat him.’ He was like, ‘no, my son beat you in the 800 last summer at Eastside. I was like, ‘I don’t remember that.’ He was like, ‘because by the time you finished, my son was walking off the track.’ Haha. And I was like, you know what I’ll give this guy a try because he put me back in my place.”

Coach Steve Brown, former captain of the Georgia Tech track team during his own sprinting days, explained his thoughts on that first meeting with Lucien before the two started training together.

“I had written him off,” Brown said. “What I thought initially was the elevated confidence was unwarranted, unsubstantiated and delusional. And today I would say we’re on a better path.”

Brown said following that initial “fairly rough” start with Hawley, their relationship improved after Hawley’s mother asked for a “mulligan” and they saw the improvement of runners under Brown’s guidance. He didn’t have to tell Hawley much with words, Brown said, because track did its own teaching.

“The sport is the neutralizing factor. There are so many super talented athletes that you will be humbled by this sport,” Brown said. “I just need the athlete to spend more time in the sport and there will come a defining moment that will humble them without me needing to do anything.”

For Hawley, that moment came during his first year ever running track as a freshman when he started a race too quickly and suffered the consequences.

“I was in first place with a 100 meter gap, and came in like fifth or sixth place and I was struggling,” Hawley said. “I was like, ‘what in the world?’”

Coach Brown said Hawley has changed a lot since that day as a freshman and since their initial introduction; more so mentally than physically.

“The two biggest differences in Lucien now versus then is, number one he understands track outside the small universe of local track and that’s given him a taste of humble pie,” Brown said. “The other difference is, he’s also seen a universe of additional possibilities open up for him and that makes him hungrier. So he’s both humble and hungry.”

But Hawley isn’t too humble. He had a direct message for the world record holder in his event.

“Here I come David Rudisha. I’m coming for your time,” Hawley said. “That 800 time is mine, so hold onto it until I get to the Olympics.”

Hawley’s 800 meter personal best from South Carolina states is almost exactly 17 seconds behind Rudisha’s world record, but as Hawley said it’s not ‘if’ he makes the Olympics, but ‘when.’

Hawley qualified for the Junior Olympics in Eugene, OR and is still trying to raise the last bit of money he needs to make it there this coming week using a GoFundMe page.

“I’m starting to realize that when I put in my effort, I outrun everybody. I kind of hunt them down like a tiger so when I’m in that zone I’m running and I’m hunting them down,” Hawley said. “I know when I put in my full effort and 100%, I’m going to beat their records.”

Brown said one of the main words to describe Hawley is “potential.” Along with the words they exchanged during that first meeting, Brown couldn’t deny the physical gifts he witnessed.

“What I saw was a big beautiful mound of clay that needed to be molded some,” Brown said. “He’s a beautiful athlete, he’s 6′3″, sinewy muscular, he’s got a beautiful natural, easy stride. The potential for him is limitless.”

Although Hawley already has an all-state award from a couple months ago, Brown said it’s important to remember this is still very early in his journey. Hawley said he currently has an offer from Division II Allen University and has interest from The University of Tennessee.

“Graduating from college with a degree that was paid for because of your athleticism, that’s the end point of the journey,“ Brown said about Hawley’s track career. “I grew up in Brooklyn, NY. I come from a land of wasted potential.”

His desire for the Hawley family, Brown said, is for Lucien’s full potential to come to fruition.

“It’s only not wasted potential if you use the sport to elevate yourself, your family out of whatever your circumstances are,” Brown said. “I’m so thankful and blessed that’s what this sport did for me. I romanticize about this sport probably to a fault, but I don’t make apologies for that.”

Hawley is hoping to reach that potential after humbling himself and accepting Brown’s teaching. A dozen years after moving to South Carolina from the Caribbean Island of Anguilla, Hawley is one of the best returning runners in the state. He hopes to finish his senior year with a state title and a college scholarship.

“When I’m here and I’m running, I just zone into my safe place and just pushing myself and wanting to be the best runner out there,” Hawley said. “I feel the track is my home. That’s really it.”

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.