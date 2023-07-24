Two more charged after teen’s body found in Greenville Co. alley

Shamaurie Nathaniel Olijahwan Robinson
Shamaurie Nathaniel Olijahwan Robinson
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said two more suspects have been charged in connection with the death of a man whose body was found in an alleyway.

The victim, 19-year-old Toriano Harris, was found shot to death in an alley near Smythe Avenue and Seyle Street on July 6.

A week later, deputies arrested 24-year-old Shamaurie Robinson after investigators determined he knew the victim and said he planned to set Harris up to be robbed. Robinson is charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and criminal conspiracy.

On Monday, deputies said a minor was arrested in connection with Harris’ murder in Tampa, Florida. He is awaiting extradition back to Greenville County. His name has not been released at this time due to his age.

Deputies also charged 40-year-old Guercia Petit-Frere with accessory after the fact to murder. According to the arrest warrant, Petit-Frere hid the juvenile suspect and helped him flee from justice.

She is awaiting a bond hearing. A mugshot for Petit-Frere has not yet been released.

