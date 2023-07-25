City of Clemson repeal boil water advisory

A boil water advisory has been lifted for northern Clayton County.
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Clemson announced a boil water advisory has been repealed for certain areas.

According to officials, the following areas will no longer need to vigorously boil water before drinking or cooking.

  • Highway 133 from 1000 Six Mile Highway to 1175 Six Mile Highway (including 12 Mile Park)
  • All of Calhoun Forest
  • Clemson Street from Lawrence Road to the intersection of Ford Road

Officials said water samples were analyzed and found to be safe.

If anyone has questions about the advisory repeal, call the City of Clemson Utilities Department at 864-653-2046 or police at 864-624-2000 after normal business hours.

