British actor Julian Sands’ cause of death ‘undetermined,’ coroner says

El actor Julian Sands posa para retratos en el Festival de Cine de Venecia en Venecia, Italia,...
El actor Julian Sands posa para retratos en el Festival de Cine de Venecia en Venecia, Italia, el 3 de septiembre de 2019. Los restos de Sands fueron encontrados en una zona montañosa del sur de California donde Sands desapareció en enero de 2023, las autoridades confirmaron que se trataba del actor el 27 de junio. (Foto Arthur Mola/Invision/AP, archivo)(Arthur Mola | Arthur Mola/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 9:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Officials in California say there is “no definitive cause of death” for British actor Julian Sands.

Sands’ remains were found in a remote area on Mount Baldy back in June. Sands was reported missing in January when he went hiking in the San Gabriel Mountains in southern California.

On Monday, a spokesperson for the San Bernardino County Sheriff-Coroner Department ruled Sands’ cause of death was deemed to be “undetermined.”

The department says this is the coroner’s final determination.

According to officials, the coroner looked at the condition of the body and no other factors were discovered during their investigation.

The spokesperson says this is common in these types of cases.

Sands was known for his work in shows like “24″ as well as movies like “A Room with a View” and “The Killing Fields.”

The actor was 65 years old.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

7-year-old Riley Faith loses cancer battle
‘Our hearts are broken:’ 7-year-old Riley Faith loses cancer battle
generic fire truck
Woman found dead following house fire in Anderson Co.
Greenville County coroner investigating after body found in lake
Deputies: Man ran from home, jumped in Lake Cunningham before drowning
Guercia Petit-Frere (left) and Shamaurie Robinson (right)
Two more charged after teen’s body found in Greenville Co. alley
FILE - A child died after being accidentally run over by their father.
5-year-old dead after being accidentally run over by father

Latest News

Deputies looking for missing Buncombe County man
Deputies looking for missing Buncombe County man
Pigeon River expected to play big role in Canton’s future
Pigeon River expected to play big role in Canton’s future
Pigeon River expected to play big role in Canton’s future
Canton future after mill closure
James Ace Williams, or “Chef Ace,” discovered his passion for baking and cooking while watching...
7-year-old chef with cerebral palsy bakes for his MUSC care team
City of Spartanburg will remove lead paint from your home
‘It’s a nice feeling to know that everyone is safe:’ City of Spartanburg will remove lead paint from your home