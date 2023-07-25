Charlotte 49ers football coach slams podium, walks away from AAC news conference

The incident happened on the second day of the American Athletic Conference Media Days event.
Charlotte 49ers football coach Biff Poggi appeared to be displeased at the American Athletic...
Charlotte 49ers football coach Biff Poggi appeared to be displeased at the American Athletic Conference Media Days on Tuesday.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARLINGTON, Texas (WBTV) - Charlotte 49ers football coach Biff Poggi appeared to be displeased at the American Athletic Conference Media Days on Tuesday.

During the two-day event, 14 coaches hosted news conferences. The Niners were selected to finish last in the league’s preseason poll.

“That’s it? Three questions?” Poggi said. “Maybe that’s because you have us ranked last, that’s all what you think of us.”

Poggi began to slap the podium.

“So, we get that message, thank you,” he said before a final slap and exit from the area.

Related: Biff Poggi introduced as Charlotte 49ers head football coach

Poggi, who previously worked as an assistant coach at Michigan, was hired in 2022 as the third head coach in program history.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Earthquake recorded near Summerville, SC on Monday afternoon
Earthquake recorded in South Carolina
Clemson student music festival
Police investigating death of Clemson student after incident at music festival
7-year-old Riley Faith loses cancer battle
‘Our hearts are broken:’ 7-year-old Riley Faith loses cancer battle
Greenville County coroner investigating after body found in lake
Deputies: Man ran from home, jumped in Lake Cunningham before drowning
Guercia Petit-Frere (left) and Shamaurie Robinson (right)
Two more charged after teen’s body found in Greenville Co. alley

Latest News

Alex English hosts annual basketball camp
Greenville County Bus Drivers Needed
Greenville County Bus Drivers Needed
Missing Woman
Missing Woman
A boil water advisory has been lifted for northern Clayton County.
City of Clemson repeal boil water advisory
Gray Television has announced plans to launch a new weekday news magazine program called...
News magazine program InvestigateTV+ debuts this fall