Coroner: Greenville Co. woman dies in crash in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office is investigating a crash that left one woman dead on Monday night.

According to the coroner, the crash happened near the intersection of Motlow Creek Road and Jug Factory Road.

The coroner’s office identified the victim as 35-year-old Mary Jane Anglin of Travelers Rest. She was pronounced dead at 6:45 p.m.

Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol have not yet released crash details.

Stay tuned for further information.

