Deputies charge man following theft, highspeed chase in NC

Mario Alberto Gonzalez
Mario Alberto Gonzalez(McDowell County Sheriff's Office)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARION, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said a man with warrants in multiple states has been arrested after leading officials on a high speed chase.

According to the sheriff’s office, on July 23, deputies responded to I-40 near the McDowell and Burke County line for a report of a stolen truck. The victim witnessed 26-year-old Mario Alberto Gonzalez crash his vehicle and stopped to help. While the victim searched for other people in Gonzalez’s car, Gonzalez stole the victim’s truck and fled the scene.

Shortly after, officials said Marion Police spotted the stolen truck and a pursuit began.

Gonzalez led officials on a high-speed chase into Buncombe County where Officers with the Black Mountain Police Department deployed stop-sticks ending the pursuit.

Following the chase, deputies said Gonzalez was charged with the following:

  • Felonious Flee/Elude Arrest with Motor Vehicle
  • Felonious Possession of a Stolen Firearm
  • Felonious Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon
  • Felonious Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle
  • Driving While License Revoked
  • Speeding
  • Failing to Maintain Lane Control

Officials mentioned that Gonzalez was wanted on outstanding felony warrants in Buncombe County and Pickens, SC and additional charges are pending in Burke County where the accident and theft occurred.

