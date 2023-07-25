Deputies searching for missing woman last seen 3 weeks ago in Jackson Co.

Kathy Lyda
Kathy Lyda(Jackson County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SYLVA, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman last seen three weeks ago.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, 50-year-old Kathy Lyda was last seen on Monday, July 3, at 3:30 p.m. getting into a possible 90′s model of a Chevrolet pickup truck in the Grand Vista Drive area.

Deputies said she was last seen wearing black capri pants, a white or grey shirt and a purple bath robe.

Lyda is five-feet-five inches tall and weighs 150 pounds.

They also said she might be in the company of her estranged husband Randy Lyda.

If anyone has information regarding her whereabouts, call the Sheriff’s Office at 828-586-1368.

