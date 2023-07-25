Deputies searching for vehicle connected to deadly weapon assault case

Buncombe County deputies searching for red vehicle involved in assault with deadly weapon...
Buncombe County deputies searching for red vehicle involved in assault with deadly weapon incident.(Buncombe County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a vehicle that is connected to an assault with a deadly weapon investigation.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the red vehicle in the photo is believed to be in the Leicester/Emma area.

If anyone has information regarding the vehicle’s location, call the Det. Hutchinson at 828-250-4494.

