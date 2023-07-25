Deputies searching for vehicle connected to deadly weapon assault case

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a vehicle that is connected to an assault with a deadly weapon investigation.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the red vehicle in the photo is believed to be in the Leicester/Emma area.

If anyone has information regarding the vehicle’s location, call the Det. Hutchinson at 828-250-4494.

