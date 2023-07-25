LIVE: Greenville Co. deputies investigating after 3 hurt in overnight shooting

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 5:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that took place overnight in Piedmont on Tuesday.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies received a call just before 4 a.m. for a shooting along Piedmont Highway. Deputies later found three gunshot victims at a hospital, two men and one woman.

Deputies said all three victims were suffering from at least one gunshot wound. All three victims’ statuses are unknown at this time.

There is no information on the suspect at this time.

This investigation is in its early stages.

Stay tuned for more information.

