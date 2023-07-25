Heat wave builds through the weekend

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The heat continues to build this week with a prolonged period of unusually high temperatures.

First Alert Headlines

Hotter but still less humid Tuesday

Heat and humidity builds late week

Isolated storms risk

Download the First Alert Weather app for custom alerts

The heat continues to build as we head through the week. Tuesday’s highs take a 3° to 5° jump over Monday’s highs. Temperatures top out in the low to mid 90s in the Upstate and in the mid to upper 80s in the mountains. It’s another mainly sunny day with just a small chance for an isolated shower or storm to pop on the radar in the afternoon. More pesky than anything, but be sure, if you hear thunder to head for shelter until the storm passes.

The heat, along with the humidity, increases Wednesday. Temperatures top out in the mid 90s in Upstate with the heat index maxing out just shy of 100. Thursday through Sunday brings a prolonged period of heat with the humidity making it feels even worse. Highs are in the mid to even upper 90s in the Upstate with the feels like temperatures in the triple digits each afternoon. The current humidity forecast keeps the heat index just shy of 105 for the weekend but we’re still talking about a very hot weekend. Try to limit your time outside during the afternoons, make sure to drink plenty of water and wear light-weight, light color and loose fitting clothing when you are outside to help keep you cool.

Every afternoon through Friday brings just a small chance for an isolated shower or storm to pop. Storm chances increase over the weekend, but nothing looks to be within washout terms at this point.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.