‘It’s a nice feeling to know that everyone is safe:’ City of Spartanburg will remove lead paint from your home

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Lead paint was banned in the 1970s. Yet many homes in the upstate could be putting people at risk of lead exposure that can lead to kidney disease, high blood pressure and delays in the development of children. That’s why the City of Spartanburg has a plan to help

“I’m back in love with my home again,” said Jan Bingman who has lived in her home for 31 years with her three children.

Recently, her home got a few upgrades, including new windows. Her 4 year old son, Cooper Campbell, loves it.

“Well, they actually gave us new windows and stuff,” said Cooper. “They open and close!”

Repairs began when the city found lead in her home.

“When I saw the signs around the neighborhood for the lead program, I thought I would check it out,” she said.

It’s a lead-based paint removal program. The city is using $1.3 million dollars from Housing and Urban Development to assist with removing lead from homes built before 1978. They estimate anywhere between 3,500 and 4,000 homes in Spartanburg could have lead. The program begins by testing.

“She does come out with what’s called an XRF gun which basically is like a small handheld X-ray gun,” explained David Maher the Lead Safe Healthy Home Program Manager.

If enough lead threat is found, the city will find and pay for removal services. Repairs must take less than 10 days. As long as the owner or renter stays in the home for the next 5 years, the debt is paid for.

“From the day we get done your amount of money goes down every single day so at the five years you’d be at 0,” said Maher.

For Bingman, the program fixed more than just lead problems.

“Oh it was a really big help, I had a few leaks in my roof,” she said. I couldn’t open my windows because they had been painted shut through the years and so I feel like now my house is safer.”

The city has cleaned 25 houses of lead so far— making it safer for families.

“Many cases no air conditioning for the last 10 or 15 years trying to use window units that are $600 a month with no heat,” said Maher.

“It’s a nice feeling to know that everyone is safe,” said Bingman.

The city is hoping to get $2 million dollars next year to continue the program.

QUALIFICATIONS

The home must be located within the City of Spartanburg limits

A child under the age of 6 must reside or regularly spend time in the home (over 60 hours per year), or a pregnant woman must reside in the home

Household income must be less than 80% of the Area Median Income

The home must be built prior to 1978

All property tax payments and homeowner’s insurance must be current

For more information or to request an application, please contact Lead-Free Program Staff at 864-580-5010 or email at LeadSafe@cityofspartanburg.org

