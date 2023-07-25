Mission Hospital to open first burn treatment center in Western NC

File image
File image(KPTV)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 9:01 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Mission Hospital is opening the first burn center in Western North Carolina.

According to hospital officials, Mission Health transferred out nearly 100 patients for burn treatment in 2022

Currently, burn patients in the Upstate and Western North Carolina have to travel to either Winston-Salem or Augusta, Georgia for treatment.

Now, with the $7 million investment, patients will be able to receive treatment faster.

Officials say the new center will have 14 exam rooms, with space to expand, procedure rooms, physical and occupational therapy, and hydrotherapy.

“We remain focused on our continued efforts to bring advanced medicine to Western North Carolina to provide excellent specialty care for our patients and families while staying close to home,” the hospital said.

MORE NEWS:

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Earthquake recorded near Summerville, SC on Monday afternoon
Earthquake recorded in South Carolina
7-year-old Riley Faith loses cancer battle
‘Our hearts are broken:’ 7-year-old Riley Faith loses cancer battle
Greenville County coroner investigating after body found in lake
Deputies: Man ran from home, jumped in Lake Cunningham before drowning
Clemson student music festival
Police investigating death of Clemson student at music festival
Guercia Petit-Frere (left) and Shamaurie Robinson (right)
Two more charged after teen’s body found in Greenville Co. alley

Latest News

Alex English hosts annual basketball camp
Tiny Bus concert in Fountain Inn
Tiny Bus concert in Fountain Inn
Upstate family restores history at Old Edwards Mill
Upstate family restores history at Old Edwards Mill
Nearly 900 pound shark pings near SC beach days before Shark Week
Nearly 900 pound shark pings near SC beach days before Shark Week