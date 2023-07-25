NBA ,Gamecocks legend teaches kids much more than basketball

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - At his basketball camp this week, NBA Hall of Famer and South Carolina Gamecocks legend Alex English is teaching kids English in addition to basketball.

He’s incorporating life lessons into the four-day camp at Cardinal Newman High School in Columbia.

“We have the Alex English word list which is a list of words, a vocabulary list that I give to them,” English said. “They learn the words, they learn to spell the words and we give them prizes if they can answer when we call on them.”

At the English camp, a crossover is cool but knowledge is power.

“It’s more than just basketball,” English said. “Knowledge, understanding what you read. Knowledge plays a big important role for kids. Once they learn these words, they never forget.”

A few of the coaches at this week’s camp are former campers from English’s original groups 40 years ago. When asked about their favorite English words over the years, trying to remember really brought them back.

“Wooh! Um...” James “Pooh” Abrams strained to remember his favorite words from decades ago. “I was learning words like perpendicular, hypotheses. But just knowing how to spell it and use it.”

Abrams’ fellow Eau Claire High School graduate, coach Jacob “JR” Laurie Jr., also spoke highly of the educational component of the English camp although he kept things short about his own days as a camper 42 years ago.

“It’s been so long ago so we’re not going to even worry about that,” Laurie said. “I enjoy listening to the kids and hearing them spell the words, giving the definition and getting a reward for it. Because not only are they getting a reward, they’re learning how to spell and they’re learning new words.”

A couple of the campers used their own words to describe their favorite parts of the game of basketball.

“My favorite part of basketball is when I get the ball and I just start shooting it, passing to my other teammates,” seven-year-old Julian said.

Of course, when you grow up in Columbia, Alex English isn’t the only Gamecock legend to look up to.

“My favorite stars are Aliyah Boston, A’ja Wilson, Zia Cooke, Coach Dawn Staley,” 13-year-old Jayda said about being inspired by the two-time national champion Gamecock women. “The way they hustle, the way they have the same face on. They never get mad.”

English will make several campers happy the next few days giving out prizes like jerseys, sneakers and autographed memorabilia. But the campers will only get those rewards if they’re able to say, spell and define their new vocabulary from the Alex English words list.

English said and defined his favorite word, but never got around to spelling it himself.

“Verisimilitude,” English said. “Which means the semblance of truth. That’s a very important word for them to know. The campers come here to learn the game, but we also teach more than the game.”

English said several sponsors and his personal friends have donated scholarship money to these campers. That allows many of these kids to enjoy the English and basketball aspects of the camp who otherwise wouldn’t be able to afford it.

