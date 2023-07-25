Newberry County man sentenced to 45 years for criminal sexual conduct with a minor

Newberry County man Martin Lee Dickert pled guilty to criminal sexual conduct with a minor.
Newberry County man Martin Lee Dickert pled guilty to criminal sexual conduct with a minor.(South Carolina Office of the Attorney General)
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 24 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A Newberry County man pleads guilty to multiple charges in relation to sexual acts with minors.

Investigators said, Martin Lee Dickert is accused of recording videos of a 4-year-old child inappropriately.

The child told her mother about the incident who contacted the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office.

Dickert’s charges go back to an incident on September 18, 2020, when he was babysitting several children.

When he was told he was being arrested for criminal sexual conduct, Dickert responded, “I was babysitting.”

Law enforcement said at that time he was not told the offense involved a child.

During the investigation, Dickert’s phone was found at his home and turned over to the Whitmire Police Department.

During a search of his phone, images and videos of the victim were found.

When confronted by investigators with the images, he did confess to recording the videos of the victim.

Judge Eugene Griffith sentenced Dickert to 45 years in the South Carolina Department of Corrections, with 10 years to be served on the charge of criminal sexual conduct with a minor – 3rd degree and seven years on each of the five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor – 1st degree.

Each sentence will be served consecutively.

He is required to register as a sex offender after he serves his sentence and will have to be on a GPS monitor.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clemson student music festival
Police investigating death of Clemson student after incident at music festival
3 people hurt in Greenville County shooting
Greenville Co. deputies investigating after 3 hurt in overnight shooting
Earthquake recorded near Summerville, SC on Monday afternoon
Earthquake recorded in South Carolina
FILE - Jeremy Renner arrives at the premiere of "Avengers: Endgame" at the Los Angeles...
Actor Jeremy Renner is new owner of SC vodka company
Crews responding to train derailment on Moore Duncan Highway in Spartanburg County
Officials responding to train derailment in Spartanburg County

Latest News

Fraud Alert generic
Greenville Co. woman found guilty of wire fraud, counterfeit charges
A lawsuit was filed on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.
Upstate woman files lawsuit against officer following alleged sexual assault
Payton Dantinne
Deputies searching for runaway teen in Rutherford Co.
Police lights generic
Greenville man faces sex trafficking charges of 4 victims including minor
Big Time Rush in the Upstate
Big Time Rush in the Upstate