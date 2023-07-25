Newberry County man sentenced to 45 years for criminal sexual conduct with a minor

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A Newberry County man pleads guilty to multiple charges in relation to sexual acts with minors.

Investigators said, Martin Lee Dickert is accused of recording videos of a 4-year-old child inappropriately.

The child told her mother about the incident who contacted the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office.

Dickert’s charges go back to an incident on September 18, 2020, when he was babysitting several children.

When he was told he was being arrested for criminal sexual conduct, Dickert responded, “I was babysitting.”

Law enforcement said at that time he was not told the offense involved a child.

During the investigation, Dickert’s phone was found at his home and turned over to the Whitmire Police Department.

During a search of his phone, images and videos of the victim were found.

When confronted by investigators with the images, he did confess to recording the videos of the victim.

Judge Eugene Griffith sentenced Dickert to 45 years in the South Carolina Department of Corrections, with 10 years to be served on the charge of criminal sexual conduct with a minor – 3rd degree and seven years on each of the five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor – 1st degree.

Each sentence will be served consecutively.

He is required to register as a sex offender after he serves his sentence and will have to be on a GPS monitor.

