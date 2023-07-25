LIVE: Officials responding to report of train derailment in Spartanburg County

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MOORE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County dispatchers said crews are responding to reports of a train derailment on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident was reported in the 2200 block of Moore Duncan Highway.

Poplar Springs Fire Department is one of the agencies responding.

Stay with FOX Carolina for updates on this developing story.

