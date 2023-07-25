LIVE: Officials responding to report of train derailment in Spartanburg County
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MOORE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County dispatchers said crews are responding to reports of a train derailment on Tuesday afternoon.
The incident was reported in the 2200 block of Moore Duncan Highway.
Poplar Springs Fire Department is one of the agencies responding.
