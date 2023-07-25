Pigeon River expected to play big role in Canton’s future

CANTON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - For the first time in generations, people in Canton, North Carolina, are living without the sounds and smells of the paper mill.

“There’s still a lot of work to do and still a lot of tough days ahead,” said Mayor Zeb Smathers.

In a move that rocked the small town, Pactiv Evergreen shut down operations at the mill this year leaving hundreds without a job.

“We’re proud to be a manufacturing town. And I hope that there’s manufacturing part of our future, make no bones about it, I see a very diverse economy in Canton’s future,” explained Smathers.

One resource that figures to play a major role in that future is the Pigeon River.

“I think with a very clean and wonderful river across Haywood county it’s going to open up so many economic and outdoor possibilities,” said Smathers.

The river was the reason the mill was in Canton in the first place, and over the last few decades improving its water quality has become a priority.

“The health of the Pigeon River is so much better than it was and there’s been a lot of effort put towards that,” said Kelly Lovejoy, who lives in Canton.

“It’s been an important thing for the community for a long time. Something that I wanted to share,” said Charles Wells.

Wells recently started Pigeon River Outfitters, which lets people tube, canoe, kayak, and paddleboard down the river.

Each year, more and more people have stopped by the business located just upstream from the mill.

“We’re set on that same course for growth this year,” he said.

Wells is also planning on expanding the business soon to include biking, seeing outdoor recreation as a big part of Canton’s next chapter.

“I do think a major part of our future will be built around the river and our mountains,” said Smathers.

Smathers adds the mill workers and their families who were directly impacted by the mill closure remain a priority as well, saying many of those workers have found new jobs, although it’s often requiring more travel and less pay.

As for the future of the mill site, that is still unclear at this time.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.