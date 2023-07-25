Police searching for suspect after 3 televisions stolen from home

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg Police Department needs the public’s help to identify a burglary suspect after three television were stolen from a home Monday morning.

According to police, officers were called to a scene on Green Street in reference to an active alarm and burglary on July 24, at around 9:30 a.m.

Once on scene, officers noticed the front door of the house was open.

Officers said the suspect got inside the house by standing on a bucket to break a window on the left side of the house.

Once inside, the suspect took three televisions and fled the scene.

The homeowner provided video clips of the suspect standing in the backyard and another video of him entering the front door of the house.

In the video, the suspect was wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, white belt and white tennis shoes, according to police.

If anyone has information about the incident, call police at 864-596-2065 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

