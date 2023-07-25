ROYAL FLUSH: Rare pair of queen bees found in Spartanburg

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It wasn’t weather that caused a tree limb to come crashing down onto a man’s fence. It was something else that caused the buzz. A Spartanburg man found a big surprise when he went to look at the damage.

Jair Castillo Dalago was sitting in his living room when he said he heard a loud noise. He said, “All of a sudden, we heard branches just kind of like hit the house, a noise, you know. And when we looked over the window, we saw branches that are not usually there.”

When he got outside, Dalgado saw just how close the limb came to where he had been sitting. He said, “There’s actually the gas line right next to the house. The branch missed it by this much, so we got lucky the fact that it didn’t hit the house and we got lucky by the fact that it didn’t break the gas line.”

While Dalgado didn’t find damage to the house, he did find something else. “I got a little close to this part of the branch and I saw bees were coming out of that hole,” said Dalgado.

Dalgado turned to the Spartanburg Beekeepers Association for help and Greg Mraz answered the call.

“You would expect those to be more aggressive than a managed beehive. However, it was completely opposite. This one was very docile and calm,” said Mraz.

He told FOX Carolina that the large amount of honeycomb he found meant that the bees resided in the hollowed-out limb for years.

Then something happened that Mraz said he didn’t expect. “In the middle of collecting those [bees], I just happened to notice another cluster of bees on a branch, on the same branch, which is a telltale sign of another queen,” said Dalgado.

Mraz added, “I had answered the call with one bee box. I had no idea that there was going to be another queen.”

He said that two queens living in the same hive is rare. Mraz said, “When two queens with their respective populations gather together in the same location like that. It’s just known in the beekeeping world that there were two queens residing in one place at the same time, which is, is phenomenal.”

FOX Carolina asked Mraz if he had ever seen this before. He answered, “No, never. I’ve heard of it and I’ve read stories. Obviously, as a beekeeper, I’m interested in it. So I research and I’ve heard of such things, but I’ve never witnessed such things and be able to witness it for the first time. It was this pretty special moment.”

Mraz successfully made a return trip to collect the second queen. Now both queens get to live out their lives in separate hives on Mraz’s property.

“To be able to be in the middle of such a rare and unusual moment of two queens swarming at the same time from the same colony. That’s, That’s pretty cool,” said Mraz.

For Dalgado, the experience gives him a greater appreciation for bees. He said, “It’s really beautiful and if you ever have a chance to look at something like that, it’s really just awe-inspiring to be honest.”

“Unfortunately, I got no honey this time,” said Dalgado. But if the bees decide to come back, he hopes they leave him some.

