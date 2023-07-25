Upstate artist shares his life, including memory loss, in new show

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One Upstate artist is sharing his experiences through an art show.

It’s titled “Awakening Agony - The Beauty Within”.

The is the debut show for new artist, Monte Baker.

Baker has overcome childhood trauma and a series of concussions, even losing his memory for years.

He said his memory has since come back, hence the beauty within.

The art show will take place at 755 Spartan Boulevard in Suite 106-A.

MORE NEWS: Mission Hospital to open first burn treatment center in Western NC

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.