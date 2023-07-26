3 Marines based in NC found dead inside car, deputies say

The Marine Corps has identified three Marines who were found dead in a car over the weekend.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 6:42 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Camp Lejeune says the three men were found non-responsive shortly after 9:00 a.m. Sunday in a privately-owned car in Hampstead.

The Pender County Sheriff’s Office said the car was discovered at the Speedway on U.S. 17 near Highway 210.

They have been identified as:

  • Lance Corporal Tanner Kaltenberg, 19, from Madison, Wisconsin. Kaltenberg was a motor vehicle operator with Combat Logistics Battalion 2, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group. He entered active duty service in May 2021.
  • Lance Corporal Merax Dockery, 23, from Pottawatomie, Oklahoma. Dockery was a motor vehicle operator with Combat Logistics Battalion 2, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group. He entered active duty service in June 2020.
  • Lance Corporal Ivan Garcia, 23, from Naples, Florida. Garcia was a motor vehicle operator with Combat Logistics Battalion 2, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group. He entered active duty service in July 2019.

The sheriff’s office said foul play is not suspected, but they are waiting for autopsy results to determine how the three men died. Deputies were called to the gas station to investigate a report of a missing person.

“My deepest sympathy and condolences are extended to the family, friends, and colleagues of Lance Cpl. Kaltenberg, Lance Cpl. Dockery and Lance Cpl. Garcia,” said Brig. Gen. Michael McWilliams, commanding general of 2nd Marine Logistics Group. “Our focus is providing the necessary resources and support to those impacted by their tragic loss as they navigate this extremely difficult time.”

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

