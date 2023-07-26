Bryce Young, former Gamecocks move into Panthers pads

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - All the Carolina Panthers players have moved into their Wofford dorms before training camp begins Wednesday, and several of them said it feels just like their college days.

The Panthers number one draft pick and Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Bryce Young said the expectations that come along with those titles are a familiar feeling.

“Having lofty expectations isn’t something new. I took the same approach in college (The University of Alabama),” Young said on his 22nd birthday Tuesday. “I’ve always taken the same approach. It’s stuff that I can’t control and making sure that my teammates, my coaches, what we set in the building, that’s the expectations that we come up with together and build together as a team.”

Bryce’s new teammates said working with him is similar to working with quarterbacks who’ve made recent Super Bowl appearances like the Philadelphia Eagles’ Jalen Hurts, and Cincinnati Bengals’ Joe Burrow.

“Kind of like last year when I was with Joe,” former Gamecock Hayden Hurst said about playing with the Bengals QB last season. “He’s not in your face, he’s not screaming. He’s in there watching film every day. It just makes you want to be on top of your game because you don’t want to let guys like that down.”

Another first-year Panther, running back Miles Sanders, said handling those expectations is part of the culture at Young’s college.

“The boy’s sharp man. Nick Saban is doing a great job up there at Alabama,” Sanders said. “I played with another Alabama quarterback in Philly (Jalen Hurts), and all I can say is them boys is sharp. I’m excited to see what he can do this year.”

Not only is everything new for Young taking over the starting quarterback position in his rookie year, but also it’s new for Hurst just joining the team. The former Gamecock said he hasn’t moved into a college dorm since his days back in Columbia.

“I feel like I’m a freshman, just my parents aren’t here to help me move in,” Hurst said. “Good to get away and just immerse yourself in football. I think it’s good for everybody especially new team, new system, get away from distractions, get here, just fully dive into football so I think it’ll be really good for our team.”

Tuesday, the guys drove to their dorms in much more expensive and tricked-out rides than they had back in those college days.

Hurst was asked who has the nicest vehicle on the team.

“Well I didn’t drive it today, but I would say probably me,” Hurst said. “I just bought the Escalade V. That’s kind of my baby, but I didn’t want to drive it on the interstate. It’s back in Charlotte. But I’ll be driving it on gameday. Gameday only!”

But another former Gamecock, cornerback Jaycee Horn, might have something to say about that after pulling up in a Lamborghini.

Horn’s happy about his car, but unhappy about his Madden video game rating because 25 cornerbacks are rated higher.

“Most of the ratings like the top cornerbacks and stuff, I don’t let that bother me. But anybody who knows me knows I play Madden all day. I’m a real Madden head so it bothered me a little bit that I was that low,” Horn said. “I posted a video and they DM-ed me about it. I told them, it’s no pressure I’ll just go out there and earn it.”

After five consecutive years of the Panthers missing the playoffs, Horn said there’s one thing in particular he wants to earn.

“Y’all know I talk a lot of junk. I feel like we don’t have a lot of respect at this organization right now,” Horn said. “So I feel like going into year three, I’m just so focused on the team and us winning and getting our respect around this league.”

In total, six former Gamecocks are on the Panthers training camp roster to just one former Clemson Tiger.

The Panthers will be at Wofford for training camp the next few weeks, and fans will be allowed to watch Bryce and the team starting Wednesday. Panthers training camp ends with a joint practice against quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets August 9th and 10th.

