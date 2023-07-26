Clemson releases statement about fraternity suspension

Clemson officials said Alpha Gamma Rho was placed on interim suspension during an investigation into hazing allegations.
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clemson University released a statement about a fraternity that was suspended on campus due to hazing allegations.

An investigation reported several cases of hazing including a ritual involving chemicals that caused burns.

The university released the following statement:

The University takes all allegations of hazing within student organizations very seriously and students are expected to uphold high standards of behavior. The Office of Fraternity and Sorority Life works with chapters on an annual basis to deliver anti-hazing awareness and training resources as part of the member education process.

Clemson University

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clemson student music festival
Police investigating death of Clemson student after incident at music festival
3 people hurt in Greenville County shooting
Greenville Co. deputies investigating after 3 hurt in overnight shooting
Earthquake recorded near Summerville, SC on Monday afternoon
Earthquake recorded in South Carolina
FILE - Jeremy Renner arrives at the premiere of "Avengers: Endgame" at the Los Angeles...
Actor Jeremy Renner is new owner of SC vodka company
Crews responding to train derailment on Moore Duncan Highway in Spartanburg County
Officials responding to train derailment in Spartanburg County

Latest News

YMCA Growth
YMCA Growth
Getting Answers: Highway 243
Getting Answers: Highway 243
Former Pro-Wrestler from Anderson County Dies
Former Pro-Wrestler from Anderson County Dies
Greenville Man Charged with Sex Trafficking
Greenville Man Charged with Sex Trafficking