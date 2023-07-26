Clemson releases statement about fraternity suspension

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clemson University released a statement about a fraternity that was suspended on campus due to hazing allegations.

An investigation reported several cases of hazing including a ritual involving chemicals that caused burns.

The university released the following statement:

The University takes all allegations of hazing within student organizations very seriously and students are expected to uphold high standards of behavior. The Office of Fraternity and Sorority Life works with chapters on an annual basis to deliver anti-hazing awareness and training resources as part of the member education process.

