Community mourns loss of former pro wrestler from Anderson County

Tommy Seigler
Tommy Seigler(Anderson County)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Administrator announced the passing of former professional wrestler Tommy Seigler.

County officials said Mr. Seigler was a 1956 graduate from Iva High School where he played football, baseball, and basketball.

According to the county, Tommy Seigler was an engineer by trade until 1972 when he began his professional wrestling career. Mr. Seigler wrestled over 2,000 matches in countries around the world. When he retired in 1978, he retired as the reigning NWA British Commonwealth Heavyweight.

In 1993, Mr. Seigler worked in security for Anderson County, first as a part-time security officer and, since immediately after the terrorist attacks of September 11th, 2001, has served faithfully as full-time head of security for the Anderson County Historic Courthouse,

“Tommy Seigler faithfully served Anderson County citizens for decades and will be greatly missed,” the county said. “As coworkers, we extend our condolences to his family and friends.”

