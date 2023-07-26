Deputies searching for missing endangered man in Anderson Co.

Roger Brooks Jr.
Roger Brooks Jr.(Anderson County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 9:44 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man who suffers from mental illness.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Roger Brooks Jr. was last seen in the Brick Mill Road area in Honea Path.

Deputies said he is six feet tall and weighs about 195 pounds.

Brooks has two tattoos one reads ‘RDB’ on his back and the other reads ‘Thug life’ on his fingers.

The Sheriff’s Office said he suffers from manic depression, bipolar disorder and schizophrenia, but he is currently not on his medication.

If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, call the Sheriff’s Office at 864-260-4444.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Earthquake recorded near Summerville, SC on Monday afternoon
Earthquake recorded in South Carolina
Clemson student music festival
Police investigating death of Clemson student after incident at music festival
7-year-old Riley Faith loses cancer battle
‘Our hearts are broken:’ 7-year-old Riley Faith loses cancer battle
Greenville County coroner investigating after body found in lake
Deputies: Man ran from home, jumped in Lake Cunningham before drowning
Guercia Petit-Frere (left) and Shamaurie Robinson (right)
Two more charged after teen’s body found in Greenville Co. alley

Latest News

Alex English hosts annual basketball camp
Clemson University
Clemson University imposes 4-year suspension on fraternity for ‘chemical burn’ ritual, other hazing
Greenville County Bus Drivers Needed
Greenville County Bus Drivers Needed
Missing Woman
Missing Woman