Deputies searching for missing endangered man in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man who suffers from mental illness.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Roger Brooks Jr. was last seen in the Brick Mill Road area in Honea Path.

Deputies said he is six feet tall and weighs about 195 pounds.

Brooks has two tattoos one reads ‘RDB’ on his back and the other reads ‘Thug life’ on his fingers.

The Sheriff’s Office said he suffers from manic depression, bipolar disorder and schizophrenia, but he is currently not on his medication.

If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, call the Sheriff’s Office at 864-260-4444.

