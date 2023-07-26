Deputies searching for runaway teen in Rutherford Co.

Payton Dantinne
Payton Dantinne(Rutherford County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teen last seen Wednesday night.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, 16-year-old Payton Dantinne left on foot at around 12:54 a.m. in the Cub Creek Road area on July 26 and was last seen in the Polkville area of Cleveland County at about 3 a.m.

Deputies said he is six-feet-tall, weighs about 150 pounds with long light brown hair and was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black pants.

Officials believe he could have possibly gotten a ride with someone and might be trying to make it back to Cornelius.

If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, call the Sheriff’s Office at 828-286-2911.

