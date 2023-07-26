Gas prices see biggest one-day increase in a year

FILE - Tuesday's jump comes after an increase in oil prices, which have climbed to three-month...
FILE - Tuesday's jump comes after an increase in oil prices, which have climbed to three-month highs.(MGN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 8:42 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Gas prices just saw their biggest one-day jump in a year, bringing an end to the months-long calm in prices at the pump.

According to AAA, the national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline increased four cents on Tuesday to $3.64.

It is the biggest increase in a single day since June 7, 2022, and marks an increase of eight cents over the past week.

Even so, prices are still down by 72 cents a gallon from a year ago.

Last summer, they spiked to more than $5.00 a gallon.

Tuesday’s jump comes after an increase in oil prices, which have climbed to three-month highs.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clemson student music festival
Police investigating death of Clemson student after incident at music festival
Earthquake recorded near Summerville, SC on Monday afternoon
Earthquake recorded in South Carolina
3 people hurt in Greenville County shooting
Greenville Co. deputies investigating after 3 hurt in overnight shooting
FILE - Jeremy Renner arrives at the premiere of "Avengers: Endgame" at the Los Angeles...
Actor Jeremy Renner is new owner of SC vodka company
Crews responding to train derailment on Moore Duncan Highway in Spartanburg County
Officials responding to train derailment in Spartanburg County

Latest News

Samsung, a South Korean technology giant that’s also a major producer of computer memory chips,...
Samsung unveils foldable smartphones in a bet on bending device screens
A crane is on fire in Manhattan on Wednesday morning.
Large crane collapses, catches fire on NY high-rise
A California man says an officer used excessive force.
GRAPHIC: Police accused of using excessive force
The U.S. Mint announced the next five women to be featured on quarters; the 2024 quarters will...
5 American women will appear on new quarters in 2024