Greenville Co. woman found guilty of wire fraud, counterfeit charges

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The U.S. Department of Justice says a Greenville Co. woman was found guilty of two separate fraud schemes this month.

Officials say 51-year-old Robin Johnson was found guilty by a jury of six counts of uttering counterfeit securities.

Just two weeks prior, officials say Johnson was found guilty of three counts of wire fraud by another jury.

Officials say “Evidence presented to the jury during the first trial (July 11-12, 2023) showed that Johnson operated Global Staffing Solutions (“Global”), a business that purported to provide temporary employees to local companies. Johnson sold Global’s accounts receivable, representing money due from providing the temporary employees, to Capital Business Funding, a local factoring company.”

Factoring is when a business sells its accounts receivable to a third party at a discount, attorneys say.

Officials go on to say, “It was a part of the scheme that Global did not actually provide temporary employees to multiple businesses; however, Johnson represented to Capital that Global’s accounts receivable were valid and legitimate. Capital received multiple fraudulent emails and other documents from Johnson indicating that the workers had been provided and that Global was due money from Capital based on the factoring arrangement.”

Before her scheme was over, officials say Johnson obtained $406,289.04 from Capital based on fraudulent documents she submitted.

Attorneys say evidence presented in the second jury trial showed that Johnson obtained and deposited six counterfeit checks totaling $185,533.16.

Officials say “The checks purported to be from National Funding, a lending company based in San Diego, California. Johnson knew of National Funding because she was on its mailing list and received marketing materials with the company’s name, address, and business purpose. The account number on the counterfeit checks belonged to a law firm in Ohio. Johnson deposited four of the counterfeit checks in her Bank of America account and quickly dissipated the stolen funds through large cash withdrawals and transfers to other accounts.”

Officials say once the fraud was discovered, Bank of America stopped payment of the last two checks (totaling $75,000) and closed Johnson’s account due to fraud.

Attorneys say this case was investigated by the U.S. Secret Service and the Greenville Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say Johnson will be sentenced after the U.S. Probation Office prepares a presentence report.

According to officials, Johnson faces a stuatory maximum of ten years on the securities case and 20 years on the wire fraud case.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.