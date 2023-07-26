Greer leaders vote to sell Victor Park, despite resident pushback

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Neighbors in Greer are upset over plans to sell a downtown area park to residential developers. Tuesday night, the council gave final approval on selling the 4 acre property which is now Victor Park.

“The lower income albeit homeowners are being pushed out by the newer developments,” said one resident during the meeting.

Victor Park sits just outside of downtown Greer. The city is selling it, not because it’s underused, but because they say it’s used too much.

“We don’t have the capacity to continue to support all of the events and all the programming that we have going on out there,” said Andy Merriman, the Greer City Administrator.

The plan is to sell the park to developers to build a residential community of townhomes or apartments. Feeding the need for the city’s growth. But some residents are worried about change.

“I’m just a little concerned about what the long-term plan is because that is not that far from my house. Is the city going to creep out that way? what’s it going to look like in 10 years?” asked a resident.

Others are more concerned about losing their public space.

“I’m concerned about the kids that play there. i would like to suggest that you perhaps build something before you tear that down,” said another resident.

Right now, Victor Park’s softball fields, basketball courts and gym are frequently used by youth teams, programs and the neighborhood. After the sale, some amenities like the field will be moved to turner park—about a 20 minute walk away. the courts will be relocated somewhere nearby.

“We’re going to continue to provide the services that we are currently providing right now,” said Merriman.

Some residents still see this as a loss, leaders argue it’s a gain because half of the profit from the sale will be used to make major improvements to Turner Park.

“they’re not losing a park they will be gaining enhanced recreation facilities not only in the area they’re used to playing but in new areas we’re going to continue to invest and those quality of life type programs,” he said.

