Late-week heat prompts First Alert Weather Days

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Heat building this week peaking with the most dangerous heat this weekend.

First Alert Headlines

Plentiful sunshine with spotty storms continue through Friday

Heat and humidity begin climbing Wednesday through this weekend

Real feel approaching 105° for some by Saturday

An air quality alert is in place for Western North Carolina for areas above 4000 feet from 7 p.m. Wednesday until 7 a.m. Thursday. The air is forecast to be unhealthy for sensitive groups. The good news most of this time is while a lot of us are sleeping. But if you have breathing problems, lung or heart issues try to limit your time outside this evening and early Thursday morning.

The heat, along with the humidity, increase Wednesday, eventually building into First Alert Weather Days on Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures top out in the mid 90s in the Upstate with the heat index maxing out between 95° and 99° thanks to relatively low humidity. Highs in the mountains are in the upper 80s meaning everyone in our area is running about 5° above normal for late July. Just like Monday and Tuesday, Wednesday is a mainly sunny day but isolated showers and thunderstorms could pop-up this afternoon so keep an eye on the sky.

Thursday through Sunday brings a prolonged period of heat with the humidity making it feel even worse. Highs are in the mid to even upper 90s in the Upstate with the feels like temperatures in the triple digits each afternoon. The current humidity forecast keeps the heat index just shy of 105 for the weekend but we’re still talking about a very hot weekend. Try to limit your time outside during the afternoons, make sure to drink plenty of water and wear light-weight, light color and loose fitting clothing when you are outside to help keep you cool.

Even the mountains are hotter than normal. Highs in the lower elevations peak in the low 90s starting Thursday all the way through early next week. You have to head to the higher elevations to find the cooler 80s this weekend.

Every afternoon through Friday brings just a small chance for an isolated shower or storm to pop. Storm chances increase over the weekend, but nothing looks to be within washout terms at this point.

