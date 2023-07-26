Solicitor’s office donates supplies to local schools

ABBEVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Eighth Circuit Solicitor’s Office announced they have received school supplies that will be donated to students in Abbeville, Greenwood, Laurens and Newberry Counties.

The donations were collected by participants in the office’s diversion programs, such as Pre-Trial Intervention, Juvenile Pre-Trial Intervention, Juvenile Arbitration, Traffic Education Program, and Alcohol Education Program. Participants can donate school supplies in lieu of some of their community service hours, which became much more necessary amid the global pandemic, according to 8th Circuit PTI Director Dale Allen in a release.

After collecting supplies for most of the year, the donations are sorted out for distribution to each of the school districts across the circuit. The supplies are being distributed over the next several days, just as the school bells in the area begin to ring once again.

“The mission of our office is to balance accountability with restorative justice, and the school supply donation program is another tool to help criminal defendants put their lives back on track to being productive, law-abiding citizens,” Solicitor Stumbo said. “What is exciting about these programs is that one act of giving changes two lives at once. It blesses a child with much-needed supplies for the school day and gives the program participant the opportunity to experience the joy of pouring into others instead of taking from them.”

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.