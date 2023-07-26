Man taken into custody on murder charges following extradition from Virginia

David Delgado Jr.
David Delgado Jr.(Oconee County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said a man charged with the murder of a woman back in May was booked in the detention Center Wednesday morning.

The Sheriff’s Office said 25-year-old David Delgado, Jr. was being held in jail in Virginia due to local charges and pending his extradition back to South Carolina.

He was also charged with use of a vehicle without permission and denied bond on all three charges filed by the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Delgado Jr. is charged with possession of a weapon during commission of a violent crime. He is also charged with the murder of 26-year-old Ajhai Yvonne Taraya Gambell after her body was found on a highway in Seneca.

