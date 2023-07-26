Pardon application sent for Greenwood woman in jail for death of her boyfriend

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Efforts continue to get a Greenwood County mother of five home from prison.

Tiffany “Jenae” Carroll pled guilty but mentally ill to voluntary manslaughter in 2019 in the death of her then-boyfriend William Jamal Johnson.

“I think it just gets harder for me and the family because of the kids,” said Carroll’s first cousin Courtney Calhoun.

Family say Carroll was in an abusive relationship that saw the police called multiple times, but no charges were ever filed and the abuse was hidden from them for a long time.

“I think, for me, it was at (her cousin’s) baby shower. The lights were out. She was not joyful,” said Carroll’s Aunt Brenda McCullough.

That was just weeks before Carroll stabbed Johnson to death during an argument.

A clinical psychologist later evaluated Carroll and said she was in a cycle of violence and was suffering from “Battered Woman Syndrome”.

“She’s just a very sweet person all around. She’s very kind-hearted,” said Calhoun.

State Rep. John McCravy recently learned about Carroll’s case and filed a pardon application for her this month.

“I believe this was extraordinary circumstances,” he said.

Included in the application were several letters of support, a letter from the Eighth Circuit Solicitor, and witness statements from 2017 that McCravy says have stuck with him.

“I can’t get this out of my mind. I’ll never get it out of my mind after reading it,” McCravy explained.

On average, a pardon hearing is scheduled 7 to 9 months after an application is received.

Family members say Carroll decided to pled guilty but mentally ill because she wasn’t confident with how a trial would turn out.

“She wanted to take a plea deal because she knew that she’d be able to get out and still see her kids,” said Calhoun.

McCravy, also an attorney, says with the way South Carolina law is currently written, a jury wouldn’t have been able to find her not guilty by self-defense because of her Battered Woman Syndrome diagnosis, something he’s looking into possibly changing through new legislation.

“You can introduce Battered Woman Syndrome as evidence of self-defense, but there’s no instruction to the jury. There’s no presumption,” he said.

Carroll will also have a parole hearing later this year, in addition to the pardon application that was filed, bringing cautious optimism to her family that she can come home soon.

“We just want her home. We just want her to be able to heal with her children,” said McCullough.

