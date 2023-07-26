Shots fired into home with 3 children inside, officers say

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department is investigating a drive-by shooting after shots were fired into a house with three children inside Tuesday night.

According to police, officers were called to Deaverview Road in reference to reports of gun shots at around 10:37 p.m. on July 25.

Once officers arrived, the suspect was no longer on the scene. Officers investigated the areas and found five shell casings, damage from the gunshots to a window and interior wall, according to police.

Officers said there were four people in the home at the time of the shooting, and three were children, but no one was injured.

If anyone has information regarding this shooting, call police at 828-252-1110, text TIP2APD to 847411, or using the TIP2APD app.

