Upstate woman files lawsuit against officer following alleged sexual assault

TRAVLERS REST, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate woman who was allegedly sexually assaulted by a former Travelers Rest police officer has filed federal lawsuit against the officer and the City, according to attorneys who represent the victim.

In April 2023, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division charged Gerard Hildebrandt in connection with a reported sexual assault in July 2022. According to arrest warrants, Hildebrandt was on duty when he sexually abused a victim on the campus of Travelers Rest High School. Investigators said the incident was not related to activities at the school. Hildebrandt was fired from his position at the department.

Through the lawsuit, the victims attorneys allege the City of Travelers rest created an environment within its police force where excessive force and officer misconduct is permissive and encouraged. The lawsuit alleges Travelers Rest Police Chief Ben Ford found no “red flags” in Defendant Hildebrandt’s file when he was hired. However, Hildebrandt had been fired from the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office.

FOX Carolina obtained a copy of Hildebrandt’s records from the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy, which showed he was fired for violating the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office use of force policy. The report says he grabbed the neck of a man in custody who had his hands cuffed behind his back. The records show Hildebrandt was hired by the Travelers Rest Police Department three months after he was fired.

“If Chief Ford doesn’t think this kind of violence and criminality constitutes a red flag, then what does,” said Bakari Sellers, an attorney with Strom Law Firm representing the sexual assault survivor in a release. “That’s exactly the kind of deliberate indifference that leads to a predator like Hildebrandt wearing a badge and a gun so he can take a woman to a dark, secluded area of Travelers Rest High School, rape her and think he’ll get away with it.”

The lawsuit also alleges the Travelers Rest Police department has a “history of excessive force complaints and allegations of sexual assaults and Constitutional rights’ violations committed by its police officers” including a 2019 incident where a TRPD officer was accused of threatening a minor involved in a Boy Scouts Post 466 mentoring program with his department-issued taser, forced him to strip and sexually assaulted him.

“The similarities between these two sexual assaults are deeply disturbing,” says Sellers. “This isn’t just a bad apple. It’s a bad tree and this is our chance to do something about it.”

Hildebrandt was arrested in April and charged with Criminal Sexual Conduct – Third Degree and Misconduct in Office following an investigation by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), according to the release.

FOX Carolina reached out to Travelers Rest Police for comment and SLED for information regarding the investigation.

We will update this article when we learn more details.

