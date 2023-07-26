Young named QB1 on day one of Panthers training camp

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young passes at the NFL football team's training camp on...
Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young passes at the NFL football team's training camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Spartanburg, S.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)(Chris Carlson | AP)
By Beth Hoole
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Carolina Panthers kicked off the first day of training camp at Wofford College Wednesday.

With the first practice under their belt, head coach Frank Reich was asked about No. 1 overall draft pick Bryce Young and his spot on the depth chart.

“Yes he is QB1,” said Reich. “He’s QB1.”

Simple and to the point, Reich was matter-of-fact with questions about his quarterback.

“I think patience is good period,” said Reich. “We want to keep our expectations on the process and not try to make too much of any one play or any one game. I just think that’s wisdom. That’s good coaching, that’s good playing.”

The Panthers gave up a lot to go get Young in the draft but Reich said it is Young’s development that has earned him the title of QB1.

“Good carry-over from OTA’s, good mental carry-over with few mental mistakes,” Reich said of the 22-year-old.

Just a single day into the pre-season, Young has a long way to go till Week 1 in Atlanta but the Alabama product has quickly earned the respect and support of his coaches and teammates.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clemson student music festival
Police investigating death of Clemson student after incident at music festival
3 people hurt in Greenville County shooting
Greenville Co. deputies investigating after 3 hurt in overnight shooting
Earthquake recorded near Summerville, SC on Monday afternoon
Earthquake recorded in South Carolina
FILE - Jeremy Renner arrives at the premiere of "Avengers: Endgame" at the Los Angeles...
Actor Jeremy Renner is new owner of SC vodka company
Crews responding to train derailment on Moore Duncan Highway in Spartanburg County
Officials responding to train derailment in Spartanburg County

Latest News

Panthers Move In
Panthers Move In
Alex English hosts annual basketball camp
Panthers quarterback Bryce Young fist bumps a young fan on Tuesday at Wofford. Young spoke...
Bryce Young, former Gamecocks move into Panthers pads
Charlotte 49ers football coach Biff Poggi appeared to be displeased at the American Athletic...
Charlotte 49ers football coach slams podium, walks away from AAC news conference