Advocates for victims of domestic violence say education, legislation is needed

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - At Meg’s House in Greenwood there’s a shelter at an undisclosed location where victims of domestic violence can stay.

“Most people don’t understand the traumatic effects of experiencing domestic violence,” said Meg’s House Executive Director Alice Hodges.

The non-profit has gotten nearly 800 crisis calls so far in 2023.

“One of the most important things that individuals can do is believe her. Support her. Listen to her, or him,” said Hodges.

Domestic violence can be found in many forms, but there are some common early warning signs people can look out for.

“Rush that person into a relationship very quickly. And then isolating them from their family and friends, controlling who they talk to. Controlling the finances,” explained Hodges.

Fear, lack of resources, or shame could be some of the reasons victims don’t immediately leave relationships.

“Many times you want to believe that this person is going to change, right? And so it’s okay let me see what I can do differently or how can I give this relationship another chance, and for a while sometimes it’s okay,” said Director of Shelter Advocacy at Safe Harbor Michelle Gilbert.

Victims can get caught in what is called a cycle of violence.

“Then you’ll find yourself back in the tension-building stage, back in the explosion stage,” said Gilbert.

In 2021, 57 people in South Carolina were killed in a domestic violence-related incident, and some homicides are committed by people suffering from intimate partner violence also known as Battered Woman Syndrome.

“If the jury finds that she suffered from Battered Woman Syndrome, then I believe there should be a rebuttable presumption of self-defense,” said State Rep. John McCravy.

In South Carolina, evidence of Battered Woman Syndrome or domestic violence can be brought up during a trial, but a jury can’t use only that to find a person not guilty by self-defense.

McCravy, who represents Greenwood and Laurens counties, says his staff is researching similar laws in other states.

“It is my intention to draft a law,” he said.

It comes after McCravy got involved in the case of Tiffany Carroll, a Greenwood woman serving a 15-year prison sentence for voluntary manslaughter.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, you can call the Safe Harbor Crisis Line at 800-291-2139 or the Meg’s House Crisis Line at 1-888-847-3915.

