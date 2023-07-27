Asheville police looking for convenience store armed robbers

ASHEVILLE, N,C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department needs help identifying two armed robbers who held up a business at gunpoint early Wednesday morning.

According to the department, officers were called to the Quick Trip Store at 545 Tunnel Road around 1:31 a.m. on July 26.

Officers were informed that two robbers wearing masks entered the store, brandishing pistols. One used their gun to ‘pistol whip’ the clerk while the other stole various items, including the clerk’s personal property. The bandits then fled the area prior to the officers’ arrival.

Police said the first suspect was wearing a light-colored face mask, black Champion sweatshirt, gloves, black pants, and possibly mismatching socks. The second was wearing a black mask, black hooded sweatshirt with a yellow ‘L’ and a blue/green ‘R’, gloves, black pants, and black and white sneakers.

Anyone with information on the identity of these two suspects is asked to call the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110.

