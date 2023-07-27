Check your tickets: $2 million Powerball ticket sold in Simpsonville

SIMPONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Powerball ticket worth $2 million was sold in Simpsonville after Wednesday night’s drawing.

The ticket was purchased from the KC Mart #7 at 303 Lee Vaughn Road, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery.

This is the same store that sold a $1.5 billion Mega Millions ticket back in 2018.

The ticket sold in Simpsonville matched all five white ball numbers drawn but missed the red Powerball number. Because the ticket holder purchased PowerPlay for an extra $1, the $1 million prize increased to $2 million.

3 - 16 - 40 - 48 - 60 Powerball: 14

The odds of matching five white balls are 1 in 11,688,054.

